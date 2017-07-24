2 PM – Connecticut Sports Talk

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, July 24th, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman fills in as host while Joe Mixie will join the show as co host. They will get you all caught up on what is going on in local sports around Fairfield County. We will have full coverage and updates on the 14U Babe Ruth tournament in Trumbull, Joe Mixie will have a Bridgeport Bluefish update, and Kevin Coleman will have a 1 on 1 interview with former Major League Baseball player and Trumbull native, Jamie D’Antona.

First up, Kevin and Joe will welcome you into the show with some local sports news going on around Fairfield County. Joe will give us a Bridgeport Bluefish update as they continue to have a great season and look to make a deep playoff run!

Kevin will be joined by former Major League Baseball player and Trumbull native, Jamie D’Antona for a 1 on 1 interview. D’Antona played college baseball for Wake Forest University where he had a .354 career batting average and 58 home runs. In 2003, he was the ACC leader in slugging percentage, home runs, and runs batted in. D’Antona played third and first base in college and continued to play both positions while in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. D’Antona is now a member of the coaching staff with the Chatham A’s in the Cape Cod League.

Finally, Kevin and Joe will get you all caught up on the 14U Babe Ruth tournament that is taking place in Trumbull. They will get you ready for HAN Network’s live coverage this week of the 13U New England Regional tournament.

