The Drive with Denise DiGrigoli talks to two young women this week who are both burn survivors and now counselors, helping children who are also survivors.

Kelsey Pandiani from Old Saybrook and Tamarah Houghton, from Jamesville, N.Y. are the special guests. Both have both attended the Arthur C. Luf Children’s Burn Camp here in Connecticut, over a period of several summers and now return as camp counselors. The Burn Camp is part of the The Connecticut Burns Care Foundation.

These two young women, now college students, share their quest to make the world of other burn survivors a better place. They discuss how their scars do not define them but how their experiences have changed them in ways they would not take back, changing the way they see others.

Kelsey and Tamarah also give their insight on recovering from such serious injuries and how the public can better educate themselves and their children on talking to people who are burn survivors.

The ladies tell us more about the camp, which is free to attend for children, and supported through the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation. An anonymous Connecticut Burns Care Foundation Board Member will be matching donations up to $2,500 — the cost for one camper to attend. Click here to donate. If you’re interested in supporting the camp, just mention you heard about it on The Drive with Denise on the HAN Network so your donation will be matched and support sending another child to the week-long camp.

The Drive with Denise DiGrigoli is a hour of motivation, intelligent talk and a little humor, a show that seeks to share ideas, people and things that move us forward.

The HAN Network, formerly known as Hersam Acorn Newspapers, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division replaces HANRadio.com with a new focus on live video streams of high school athletics along with the Network’s news and lifestyle programming.