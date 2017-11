On Monday, Nov. 6, the Coffee Break crew brings you the latest news, including an anti-hate walk in Wilton in response to a disturbing incident at a middle school, Trumbull High School student hit in parking lot, more.

Kevin Coleman has a look at the forecast and an FCIAC Nutmeg Sports Update. Donald Eng takes a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Monday, Nov. 6 show below: