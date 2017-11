On Wednesday, Nov. 15, the Coffee Break crew brings you the latest news, including a shooting in Stratford Center. Get the latest updates on the shooting at StratfordStar.com.

Frank Granito has a look at the forecast and an FCIAC Nutmeg Sports Update. Donald Eng takes a look back on this day in history.

Editorial Cartoonist Doug Smith also joins us for a special segment.

Watch the Wednesday, Nov. 15 show below: