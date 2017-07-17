Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News, Monday, July 17

On Monday, July 17, Frank Granito is in for Kate Czaplinski, with the latest news around Southwestern Connecticut, including a home invasion in Darien, a shooting in Stamford, and more budget and political intrigue in Stratford.

Later in the show, we find out more about Make-A-Wish Connecticut’s Sunflowers for Wishes.

Kevin Coleman has a look at the forecast and a Nutmeg Sports update. Donald Eng will take a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Monday, July 17 show below:

