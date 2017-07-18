Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News, Tuesday, July 18

On Tuesday, July 18, Frank Granito is in for Kate Czaplinski, with the latest news around Southwestern Connecticut, including an update on Darien’s Sunday home invasion, a new mayoral candidate in Stratford, and a Bridgeport man facing murder charges.

Kevin Coleman has a look at the forecast and a Nutmeg Sports update, and we take a look back on this day in history.

Watch the Tuesday, July 18 show below:

Coffee Break, southwestern Connecticut news covered by the community journalists of the HAN Network and hosted/produced by Kate Czaplinski, airs every Monday through Friday at 11 a.m.;

