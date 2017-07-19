Coffee Break: HAN Connecticut News, Wednesday, July 19

On Wednesday, July 19, Frank Granito is in for Kate Czaplinski, with the latest news around Southwestern Connecticut, including results of the New Canaan Caucus, a Milford fast food chain robbery, and upcoming road work for the town of Ridgefield and more information on the Darien “pill mill” scandal. 

Kevin Coleman has a look at the forecast and a Nutmeg Sports update. Donald Eng will take a look back on this day in history.

