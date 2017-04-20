Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, April 20, episode of Nutmeg Sports, our hosts look back at yesterday’s boys volleyball match between Staples and Ridgefield, as the Tigers rolled three sets to none to improve to 6-0 on the season. Frank, Kevin, and Eric also look at some of the other key match ups from around the FCIAC.

First up is the HAN Network’s first boys volleyball match of the spring season between the Ridgefield Tigers and the Staples Wreckers. The Tigers, the 3x defending state champions, entered yesterday’s game 5-0 on the season and yet to drop a set. Staples entered 3-1 and their only loss to the defending FCIAC champion Blue Wave. Despite looking out of sync at points during the match the Tigers pulled it together to remain perfect and take down the Wreckers 3-0.

Next Frank, Kevin and Eric look at Wednesday’s FCIAC action featuring Wilton and Ridgefield reigniting their rivalry in boys lacrosse. The Warriors scored the games final three goals to take down the Tigers and remain near the top of the standings. New Canaan baseball continued their win streak as the Rams down Stamford 10-2 to move to 7-0 this season remaining the last unbeaten school in the FCIAC. Our hosts also break down girls lacrosse, and softball standings.

Plus we look ahead to this weekend’s charity events at Fairfield Ludlowe and Darien as both program’s will look to raise awareness for local students.