Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, April 24, episode of Nutmeg Sports the gang announces spring Athlete of the Week winners and nominees for weeks 1 and 2, a recap of the FCIAC action from this past weekend, and a preview of the HAN Network’s coverage of Monday baseball between Darien and Stamford.

At the start of the show Frank and Kevin announce the HAN Network’s spring season Athletes of the Week for week 1. Billy Black of Wilton baseball and Gabby Lacconna of the Greenwich girls lacrosse team took home the title this week, but there are 10 new nominees for week 2 which can be voted for at HAN.Network.

Next up our hosts look back at the FCIAC schedule from, April 21 – April 23, and some of the key wins including New Canaan and Darien lacrosse picking up big wins out of conference as the programs continue on their crash course in both boys and girls for this Saturday, April 29.

Finally, we breakdown the FCIAC baseball standings where the New Canaan Rams lead the pack as the only remaining undefeated team in the FCIAC. Plus Frank, Kevin and Eric preview this afternoon’s game between defending FCIAC champion Darien and Stamford. Darien comes in having lost their last game against Danbury and at risk of falling behind Stamford in the standings if they are unable to right the ship. Stamford comes in off wins in two of their last 3 games and hoping to jump into the top 6 of the FCIAC standings.