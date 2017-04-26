Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, April 26, episode of Nutmeg Sports our hosts break down Darien and Stamford’s battle on the diamond Monday, in a game that had a postseason feel surrounding it. We also have full highlights of New Canaan’s big win over Staples in girls lacrosse from Tuesday afternoon. Plus a preview of this afternoon’s coverage of boys lacrosse between New Canaan and Staples from Staples stadium.

First up our hosts have highlights and full analysis of yesterday’s coverage between Stamford and Darien. After both teams struggled at the plate in the first 2 innings, the runs started to add up in the 3rd after Casey Brown broke the scoring open with a two out Grand Slam for the Wave. Stamford would respond with 3 runs in the bottom half of the 3rd but a Cord Fox lead off homer in the 4th and a stellar showing from the Darien bullpen would prove to be too much as the Wave would go on to win this one 9-5.

Next we look back at yesterday’s girls lacrosse game between New Canaan and Staples from Dunning Field. The Rams jumped out to a 9-0 lead and proved to be too strong offensively beating the Wreckers by a final score of 16-8. Karlie Bucci picked up 8 points in the win, and Caroline O’Dea was superb in net making 10 saves along with earning the win.