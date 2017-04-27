Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, April 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports our hosts welcome several guests to the show as we get ready for a weekend filled with FCIAC Championship rematches. The defending state champion captains of the Ridgefield volleyball team join our hosts at the top of the show. Next up is Ryan O’Connell, captain of the New Canaan Rams boys lacrosse team, coming off the team’s double overtime win over the Staples Wreckers on Wednesday night. Finally HAN color commentator and former collegiate lacrosse stand out Mike DiRocco joins Frank and Kevin to preview Saturday’s Darien New Canaan lacrosse double header.

At the top of today’s show, Ridgefield volleyball captains Nick Laudati, Henrik Liapunov, and Josh Verdejo join our hosts to talk about the Tiger’s perfect start to the 2017 season. Ridgefield has yet to drop a set on their way to a 7-0 record heading into Friday’s championship match vs Darien. In a rematch of both the state and FCIAC championship the Tiger’s will look to remain atop the conference with a win against the rival Blue Wave.

Next up is New Canaan boys lacrosse captain Ryan O’Connell who talks about the Rams double overtime win against Staples on Wednesday night and previews their FCIAC championship rematch against the Darien Blue Wave. Our hosts have full highlights from Wednesday night’s thrilling FCIAC battle, and Ryan will share his thoughts on what the win meant to the team and how the Rams stack up heading into their game against #1 Darien.

Finally Mike DiRocco, HAN color correspondent, comes on with our hosts to preview the boys and girls lacrosse games for Saturday afternoon between Darien and New Canaan. Two games with the first place in the FCIAC East division on the line.