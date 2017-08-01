Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Tuesday, August 1, episode of Nutmeg Sports we turn our focus to the upcoming FCIAC football season. Frank Granito and John Kovach field questions from Kevin Coleman and debate what they think we will see on the grid iron this fall.
Kevin will ask our hosts questions on topics regarding, which teams or players could surprise the conference or state this season, preseason preparations, coaching strategies, and who will take home the conference crown on Thanksgiving morning?
We also have an update on the 83rd Connecticut Open which is being held at Ellington Country Club this week. Four former FCIAC golfers found themselves in the top 10 following Monday’s first round, including former Danbury Hatter Max Theodorakis who is -10 and in the lead after shooting 2 under 70 on Monday and 8 under 64 this morning.
Live scoring can be found at… http://ghintpp.com/csgalinks/TPPOnlineScoring/ResultsStroke.aspx?id=646