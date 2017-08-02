Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, August 2, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin breakdown several local stories from around Fairfield County including, a new head basketball coach at Brien McMahon, Jeff Brameier’s newest lacrosse coaching challenge, the upcoming alumni soccer game at Ridgefield High and an update on the 83rd Connecticut Open at Ellington Ridge Country Club.

First up is Brien McMahon’s new head boys basketball coach, Darrick Eason. Eason has spent the past 8 seasons as an assistant coach under Tom Keyes at Norwalk High, and is also a Norwalk high alumni. Coach Eason will replace Ken Dustin who resigned after 5 seasons with the Senators including last season’s 14-8 campaign and FCIAC and Class LL playoff appearances.

Next, our hosts look to the lacrosse field where Darien High boys coach Jeff Brameier is leaving the youth lacrosse program he founded the Connecticut Chargers, to team up with the LI Express and build a new program out of Fairfield, CT. The goal is to create the best youth club team in Fairfield County, and give Darien players an opportunity to compete with the nation’s best from around the Tri-State area.

Kevin Coleman also talks about the second annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Alumni Game takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 at Tiger Hollow. The event honors the memory of Meegan, a 2014 Ridgefield High graduate who was killed in a car crash close to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs on Sept. 15, 2015. Meegan, a member of the 2013 state championship boys soccer team at RHS.

We also have a leaderboard update from the final round at the 83rd Connecticut Open, and more FCIAC debate for the upcoming 2017-2018 seasons.