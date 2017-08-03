Connecticut Sports Talk, August 3

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, August 3, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman will breakdown several local stories from around Fairfield County including, an in studio interview with the 14U Trumbull Babe Ruth team who will talk to Kevin about their recent success during the summer baseball season, and Kevin will give you an update on the upcoming alumni soccer game at Ridgefield High School.

First up, Kevin will be joined by Matt Bagley, Chase Dralle, Ryan Texiera, and Christian Van Zyl who play for the 14U Trumbull Babe Ruth team. They recently just won the New England Regionals which were held in their hometown of Trumbull, CT. They defeated Hingham-Hull 4-2 in a thrilling championship game that kept everyone on the edge of their seat. Next, Kevin will be joined by Trumbull 14U Babe Ruth manager, Mike Buswell who will breakdown how he coached this team to a New England Regional championship.

Kevin Coleman also talks about the second annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Alumni Game takes place Saturday, Aug. 12, from 5 to 7 at Tiger Hollow. The event honors the memory of Meegan, a 2014 Ridgefield High graduate who was killed in a car crash close to the University of Connecticut campus in Storrs on Sept. 15, 2015. Meegan, a member of the 2013 state championship boys soccer team at RHS.