HAN Live Feature Live Thursday: 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championship Hundreds of the FCIAC’s top athletes gather at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven for the 2017 FCIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships. You can watch all...

HAN Live Slider HAN Connecticut News, Feb. 1 Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see the...