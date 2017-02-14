Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, February 14, episode of Nutmeg Sports it’s a Valentines special filled with postseason impact players, highlights from St. Joseph and Greenwich boys hockey, and Dave Ruden joins our hosts to talk about the turmoil amongst the Fairfield Warde boys hoops team.

In our show’s first segment Dave Ruden, of the Ruden Report, joins Frank and Kevin Coleman to preview a potential first round playoff match up between Trinity Catholic and Trumbull. Dave also talks about the off the court issues surrounding the Fairfield Warde Mustangs, including the dismissal of the Brancato brothers from the team.