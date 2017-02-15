Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, February 15, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman are in full swing with the playoffs, as every game matters now with less than 10 days remaining in the FCIAC regular season. Our hosts have got a breakdown of the playoff picture, possible playoff scenarios and a preview of the HAN Network’s High School Hoops Night matchup between #1 Trumbull and #8 Trinity Catholic.

To open the show our hosts breakdown some of the local news stories from around the area including the Wilton Y Wahoos 30 straight state championship from just a couple of weeks ago. Frank and Kevin also preview the girls basketball tournament in which all 8 of the teams have clinched but are fighting for seeding before this weekend’s quarterfinal.

In our next segment we focus on the hockey playoffs with the boys and girls in the final week of the regular season before the FCIAC tournaments begin. On the girls side of the bracket the top 4 teams have clinched a spot, and for the boys the final 3 seeds are still up for grabs with 5 teams fighting to make the postseason.

Finally, Frank and Kevin preview the High School Hoops Night game between #1 Trumbull and #8 Trinity Catholic in what could be a first round matchup in the FCIAC Tournament. Trinity holds a 2 game lead over Greenwich heading into the final week of the regular season but are looking to pull the upset and lock up one of the last 3 playoff positions.