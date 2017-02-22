Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, February 22, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman have got highlights and a full breakdown of the girls basketball FCIAC championship semifinal games between #2 Ridgefield vs #3 Stamford and #1 Trumbull vs #5 Fairfield Warde.

Frank and Kevin will also be joined by the New Canaan Advertiser’s Dave Stewart to preview tonight’s FCIAC semifinals in girls hockey, featuring the Darien Blue Wave, Fairfield Co-op, Greenwich Cardinals, and New Canaan Rams.

Our hosts open up the show with last night’s FCIAC action from Fairfield Ludlowe with highlights and analysis of Stamford’s 7 point victory over Ridgefield, and Trumbull’s triple OT winner over Fairfield Warde.