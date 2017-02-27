Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, February 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank Granito is joined by Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman, and John Kovach to breakdown all 7 of the FCIAC playoff games from this past weekend. From Trumbull’s girls basketball championship on Thursday night through the Greenwich Cardinals first ever FCIAC championship on Saturday, our hosts break down each game and look ahead to the upcoming semifinal match ups.

Our hosts open the show with the week 7 winter Athlete of the Week winners, brought to you by Danbury Orthopedics. The week 7 winners were Gabby Laconna of Westhill girls basketball and Dutreil Contavio of the Trinity Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team. Frank and Don also introduce the week 8 nominees for Athlete of the Week, before breaking down Trumbull’s girls basketball’s comeback win in Thursday nights FCIAC championship.

In the show’s next segment Kevin Coleman joins our hosts to break down all 4 of the boys basketball quarterfinal games. Trumbull, Ridgefield, Wilton and Danbury all advanced to Tuesday night’s semifinals at Fairfield Warde.

Finally, John Kovach joins Frank to break down the three FCIAC hockey games from this past weekend, starting with Greenwich’s 2-0 win in the girls FCIAC championship over 3x defending champion Darien. John also gives full analysis of the two boys play down games between Greenwich vs Fairfield co-op, and Westhill/Stamford vs St Joseph.