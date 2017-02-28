Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, February 28, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito, Donald Eng, John Kovach, and Kevin Coleman are joined by the Greenwich girls hockey coach, Alex Lerchen, to talk about the Cardinals first ever FCIAC Championship from this past weekend. Coach Lerchen also talks about the girls hockey state tournament and the Cardinals quarterfinal win over #4 Simsbury. Plus our hosts give you a full preview of tonight’s FCIAC semifinals in boys basketball.

In Tuesday’s opening Frank, John, and Kevin welcome Alex Lerchen to the show fresh off his program’s first ever conference championship. Coach Lerchen talks about Saturday’s 2-0 win over the 3x defending champion Darien Blue Wave, as well as the Cardinals 4-1 win over Simsbury in the state quarterfinals Monday afternoon. Our hosts also look at Darien’s win over New Canaan from Monday afternoon, and get ready for #8 Fairfield’s playoff game at #1 Hamden.

In the next segment Donald Eng joins Frank and Kevin as the three get you ready for both of tonight’s boys basketball semifinal games from Fairfield Warde. First up is #3 Ridgefield and #7 Danbury as the Battle for Route 7 takes it to the next level with a spot in the FCIAC Championship on the line.

The 2nd semifinal preview is for #1 Trumbull and #5 Wilton, who is coming in off of a 14 point 4th quarter comeback over the Trinity Catholic Crusaders. These two teams needed overtime to settle their first meeting this season, as the Eagles came out on top 54-50.