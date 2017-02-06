Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, February 6, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Donald Eng are in full swing with the championship season underway. Indoor track and field and cheerleading crowned conference champions over the weekend and we have full highlights and recap on today’s episode.

First, Frank and Don reveal the week 4 winners of the HAN Networks Winter Athlete of the Week, Christian Compolatarro, Stamford/Westhill Ice Hockey, Taylor Guarino, Fairfield girls ice Hockey. Next our hosts announce the 10 nominees for Week 5 of the Winter Season.