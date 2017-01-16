Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, January 16, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Don announce the Week 1 Winter Athlete of the Week winners. They were Fairfield Warde’s Anthony Beccaria of the co-op boys hockey team and Olivia Parisi of the girls basketball team.

Frank and Don also announce our 10 week 2 nominees for the HAN’s Winter Athlete of the Week brought to you by Danbury Orthopedics Orthocare Express.

In the show’s next segment Frank and Don break down highlights from Friday night’s HAN Game of the Week between the Danbury Hatters and Westhill Vikings in a rematch of last season’s FCIAC Championship.

Finally the two preview the latest installment in the New Canaan Darien rivalry as the girls take to the ice tonight for the first of 2 regular season meetings. The Wave went 3-0 against New Canaan last season including a 2-0 victory in the FCIAC Championship.