Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, January 18, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman joins Frank as the two start getting ready for Thursday’s matchup between undefeated Fairfield Warde and Wilton in boys basketball.

Frank and Kevin start Wednesday’s show with highlights and analysis from the HAN Network’s coverage of Tuesday night’s girls basketball game between Fairfield Ludlowe and Trumbull. Trumbull entered Tuesday’s game 10-0 on the season in first place in the FCIAC and second place in the Class LL standings.

Next up Frank and Kevin welcome Wilton boys basketball coach Joel Geriak to the show, to talk about the Warriors 8-0 start this season, and preview the HAN Network’s Game of the Week on Thursday night when the Warriors will host undefeated Fairfield Warde. Wilton and Warde are tied for 1st place in the FCIAC and FCIAC East division and are the last remaining undefeated teams in the conference.

Finally HAN Sports Editor Dave Stewart joins Nutmeg Sports to talk about the New Canaan Swimming and Diving win over Darien yesterday, and get you ready for tonight’s rivalry game from the Darien Ice House between the defending FCIAC champion Greenwich Cardinals and the New Canaan Rams in boys hockey.