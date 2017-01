Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, January 23, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Don announce the HAN Network’s Week 2 Winter Athlete of Week winners and Week 3 nominees, a recap of the HAN Network’s Game of the Week between the final two undefeated schools Fairfield Warde and Wilton.