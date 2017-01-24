Connecticut Sports Talk, January 24

Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Donald Eng and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, January 24, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Donald Eng get you ready for the HAN Network’s High School Hoops night game between Greenwich and Stamford in a rematch of the girls class LL state championship game.

In the opening of the show Frank and Don are joined by Dave Ruden of the Ruden Report to talk about the first half of the FCIAC boys basketball season.