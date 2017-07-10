Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Monday, July 10, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin break down this past weekend’s coverage of the 2017 Grip It & Rip It Passing Tournament from New Canaan High School. Plus an update on the 14U Babe Ruth State Tournament where host Waterford defeated Trumbull 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.
First up, Frank and Kevin look back on this weekend’s HAN coverage of Grip It & Rip It. 16 teams ascended on Dunning Field at New Canaan High School for the National Select passing tournament, hoping to be crowned this year’s champion. 7 FCIAC schools, New Canaan, Darien, Greenwich, St. Joseph, Norwalk, Stamford, and Fairfield Ludlowe, were competitors along with schools from all around the Tri-State area.
Our hosts breakdown highlights of play from Friday’s round robin and Saturday’s elimination bracket, plus look back at interviews with members of St. Joseph, Greenwich and New Canaan’s offenses. Kevin was joined on the sidelines Saturday afternoon by Jared Mallozzi, David Summers, Gavin Muir, Quintin O’Connell and Drew Pyne.
Greenwich was the last Connecticut school to be eliminated, falling to Stepinac in the loser’s bracket final. Stepinac would square off with rival Iona Prep in an all New York championship game. The Gaels scored 9 points in the final 70 seconds, off of an interception and last second touchdown to defeat the Crusaders 29-23.
Also on the docket is a Babe Ruth State Tournament update for the 14U division. Trumbull Babe Ruth lost a 3-2 decision to host Waterford in the second round on Sunday. Stratford beat Cheshire, 10-9. Stamford defeated Newtown 11-5 in eight innings. Waterford advances to the winner’s bracket final against Stamford. Trumbull will face Stratford at 5:30 on Monday at the Waterford Babe Ruth Field.