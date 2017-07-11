HAN Live Feature Connecticut Sports Talk: July 10 Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors. On the Monday, July 10,...

HAN Live Feature Live at 11: HAN Connecticut News, Monday, July 10 On Monday, July 10, the Coffee Break News crew brings you the latest Connecticut news. Frank Granito has a look at the forecast and a Nutmeg Sports Update. Donald Eng...