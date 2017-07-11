Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Tuesday, July 11, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman fills in as host while Joe Mixie will join the show and give us a Bridgeport Bluefish update and John Kovach will break down this past weekend’s coverage of the 2017 Grip It & Rip It Passing Tournament from New Canaan High School.
A live link will be added 15 minutes before show time.
First up, Kevin and Joe will get you all caught up on the Bridgeport Bluefish and how their 2017 season is going so far. Plus, we will look back at the 2017 Home Run Derby in which New York Yankees slugger, Aaran Judge took home the crown. John Kovach will join the show as we look back on this past weekend’s HAN coverage of Grip It & Rip It. 16 teams ascended on Dunning Field at New Canaan High School for the National Select passing tournament, hoping to be crowned this year’s champion. 7 FCIAC schools, New Canaan, Darien, Greenwich, St. Joseph, Norwalk, Stamford, and Fairfield Ludlowe, were competitors along with schools from all around the Tri-State area.
Our hosts will breakdown highlights of play from Saturday’s elimination bracket, plus look back at interviews with members of St. Joseph, Greenwich and New Canaan’s offenses. Kevin was joined on the sidelines Saturday afternoon by Jared Mallozzi, David Summers, Gavin Muir, Quintin O’Connell and Drew Pyne.
It will be an action packed Tuesday episode of Nutmeg Sports! You don’t want to miss it!
