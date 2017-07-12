Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Wednesday, July 12, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman fills in as host while Joe Mixie will join the show as co host. Today’s guests include, ESPN lacrosse analyst, Paul Carcaterra in the beginning of the show and then we will have live in studio, head coach Mike Buswell and four of his players from the 14U Babe Ruth all star team.
First up, Kevin and Joe will be joined by ESPN lacrosse analyst, Paul Carcaterra. Paul Carcaterra joined ESPN for the 2010 lacrosse season as a game analyst and sideline reporter, and has since added studio analyst and to his list of responsibilities. He has had appearances on ESPNU’s The Experts: College Lacrosse and several Sector SPDRS College Lacrosse Season Shows. Additionally, he works sidelines on ESPN’s college football coverage, teaming with the Beth Mowins and Joey Galloway. They will discuss all about lacrosse in Fairfield County, high school and college lacrosse, as well as Paul’s lacrosse career at Syracuse University.
Kevin and Joe will then welcome head coach Mike Buswell and the 14U Babe Ruth all star team live in studio. Buswell will join Kevin and Joe and discuss the great success his team has had so far including a big 4-0 over Newtown Tuesday night. Kevin and Joe will then welcome four players from the 14U all star team to talk about their postseason and love of baseball. You don’t want to miss it!
