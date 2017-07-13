Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, July 11, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman fills in as host while Joe Mixie will join as co host on the program. The show will start off with an interview with Phil Bergen, head coach of the Ridgefield Tigers Boys Varsity Soccer team. Then Kevin and Joe will catch you up on the 14U Babe Ruth tournament results going on around the Connecticut region and all over New England. Finally, Kevin and Joe will discuss other local and national sports topics going on including a Bridgeport Bluefish update from Joe Mixie, how to gear up for the second half of the Major League Baseball season, what we saw from the ESPY’s last night, a quick preview of the FCIAC football and soccer 2017 season, and much more.

A LIVE LINK WILL BE ADDED 10 MINUTES BEFORE SHOW TIME!

First up, Kevin and Joe will be joined by Phil Bergen, Varsity boys soccer coach at Ridgefield High School. Coach Phil Bergen will get you all caught up on Ridgefield soccer at the youth level and at the varsity level.

Coach Phil Bergen:

As a player:

Western Connecticut State University, Danbury, Connecticut

• Hall of Fame Inductee, 2007

• Ranked 6th on program’s all-time list in both points (89) and goals scored (29)

• Ranked 6th on program’s all-time list with 31 career assists

• Captain as a Junior and Senior, 1990-1991

• 8th Top Goal Scorer in Connecticut (Divisions I, II, & III), 1990

• NCAA New England All-Star Game (Divisions I, II, & III), 1990 & 1991

• NCAA All-New England Select Team, 1990-1991

• All Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, 1988-1990

• 4 Year Starter, 1988-1991

As a coach:

Ridgefield High School, Ridgefield, Connecticut • FCIAC League Champions, 2012 • State Tournament, Quarter Finalist (CIAC Class LL Division), 2010 • Honorary Coach, Senior Bowl Showcase Game, 2008 • State Tournament, 2nd Round, Top 16 in Connecticut, 2008 • Coach of the Year, Danbury News Times, 2007 • State Champions, Connecticut (CIAC Class LL Division), 2007 – 1st time since 1984 when I was a player for Ridgefield High School • Central Division Champions, 2007 • FCIAC League Play-off Finalists, 2007, 2009 • NSCAA Rankings: 1st in Connecticut, 3rd in New England, 23rd in USA, 2007 • WCSOA Sportsmanship Award Recipient, 2006, 2008

Soccer Club of Ridgefield, Ridgefield, Connecticut • Boys U17 State Cup Finalist, 1990 • Boys U12 State Cup Semi-finalist, 2002 • Boys U13 State Cup Semi-finalist, 2003 • Boys U13 State Cup Champions, 2004 • Girls U12 State Cup Finalist, 2010 • 17 League Championships, 1987-2012

Lastly, Kevin and Joe will catch you up on the 14U Babe Ruth tournament results going on around the Connecticut region and all over New England. Finally, Kevin and Joe will discuss other local and national sports topics going on including a Bridgeport Bluefish update from Joe Mixie, how to gear up for the second half of the Major League Baseball season, what we saw from the ESPY’s last night, a quick preview of the FCIAC football and soccer 2017 season, and much more. You don’t want to miss it!

Follow Us:

SnapChat: han.network

Instagram: @hannetworkct