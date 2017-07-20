Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Thursday, July 20, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are joined by Joe Spagnolo, head coach of the Iona Prep football team along with his players, Mike DeGasperis and Joe Colaio-Coppola. Our next guest will be Dave Laffey, manager of the Waterford Babe Ruth team. Lastly, we will be joined by Adam Franchella who will be running the 2017 Garden Catering wiffleball tournament.
