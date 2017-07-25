Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On a special Tuesday, July 25, episode of Nutmeg Sports, the HAN Network is live at Trumbull High School getting ready for their live semi-final coverage of the 2017 14U Babe Ruth New England Regional baseball tournament. Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman are live at Trumbull getting you updated on the first half of the regional tournament, and ready for this afternoon’s semifinals. Watch the show below:

After inclement weather postponed Monday’s quarterfinal games, Tuesday’s schedule has been adjusted to fit both the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. The schedule is as follows,

Quarterfinals

10 a.m. at Trumbull High varsity field – Brattleboro, VT (0-3) vs. Trumbull, CT (3-0)

10 a.m. at Unity Park – Keene, NH (1-2) vs. Waterford, CT (2-1)

1 p.m. at Trumbull High varsity field – North Providence, RI (0-3) vs. Hingham-Hull, MA (3-0)

1 p.m. at Unity Park – Pittsfield, MA (1-2) vs. Augusta, ME (2-1)

Semifinals

4 p.m. Winner of game 1 vs. Winner of game 2 at Trumbull High School varsity field.

7 p.m. – Semifinal between winner of game 3 vs. winner of game 4 at Trumbull High School varsity field.

For more information on the HAN Network’s live coverage visit, http://live.han.network/babe-ruth-tournament-semis-finals-to-air-live-on-han/