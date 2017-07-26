Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On a special Wednesday, July 26, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman are live at Trumbull High School with coverage leading up to the Babe Ruth 14U New England Regional Championship game.

It’s day two of the HAN Network’s regional tournament coverage and it is time to crown a champion and send them to Virginia for this year’s Babe Ruth World Series. Four teams played Tuesday afternoon looking for a spot in Wednesday night’s final and it was the Pool A and B winners, Trumbull, CT and Hinghum-Hull, MA that secured spots with their 5th win of the tournament.

Trumbull defeated Greater-Keene, NH by a final score of 4-2.

Hinghum-Hull defeated Pittsfield, MA by a final score of 4-3.

Both teams enter into the tournament’s championship with a record of 5-0.

Frank and Kevin will have pregame interviews with the club’s managers, highlights from Tuesday’s semifinals, and live coverage and preview all the way up through first pitch at 5 pm.

You can watch the championship in it’s entirety at 5 pm at live.han.network