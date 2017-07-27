Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Thursday, July 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are back in studio following the conclusion of the 2017 Babe Ruth 14U New England Regional tournament. Joseph Mixie joins us for his weekly Bridgeport Bluefish update and we recap some local athletes making noise at the national and international level.First up are highlights and analysis of Trumbull’s 4-2 victory in the championship game of the 2017 Babe Ruth 14U New England Regional tournament. Matched up against Hingham-Hull, the Eastern Massachusetts state champion, Trumbull’s Sam West dominated on the mound pitching all 7 innings to pick up the win. Trumbull led 4-0 entering the 6th inning when Hingham scored 2 runs to cut the lead in half. Hingham was able to load the bases in the top of the 7th, but third basemen Luke Linnehan grounded back to West on the mound for the final out. Trumbull will now advance to this year’s World Series in Glen Allen, VA starting on August 10.
Up next, HAN Insider Joseph Mixie brings you a weekly update on the Bridgeport Bluefish and their second half of the season and pursuit of the Independent League postseason. Finally, our hosts look back at some local athletes competing on the national and international scales, including the Darien football team finishing 6th in a national 7 on 7 tournament in Canton, OH and Olivia Hompe and Jenny Simpson former New Canaan lacrosse standouts who won bronze medals at the 2017 FIL Rathbones Women’s Lacrosse World Cup.