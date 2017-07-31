Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, July 31, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman are back in studio and looking around Fairfield County at some of the local athletes who are still in action as the summer season begins to wind down.

Today’s episode includes local athletes such as Eric Van der Els, a rising sophomore at the University of Connecticut, who scored a gold medal and set a meet record in the 1,500-meter run at the 2017 Pan American Junior Track and Field Championships Sunday in Trujillo, Peru.

Plus and update on senior legion teams who took home state titles over the weekend, and Frank and Kevin get back into their debate over some of the upcoming fall sports storylines.