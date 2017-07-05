Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, July 5, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are back from the holiday weekend and ready to get going again with a Fairfield County summer sports push.

Our hosts start today’s show off with a Bridgeport Bluefish update from Joe Mixie. The Bluefish were unable to secure a playoff spot in the first half of the regular season, but now find themselves in the lead for a wildcard spot as the second half of the regular season begins.

Next up Frank and Kevin break down a couple of awards won by local players and coaches. Olivia Hompe of New Canaan High and Princeton University was nominated for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year award along with Wilton cross country coach Jeff Gee who was recently named the National High School Athletic Coaches Association national coach of the year in girls cross country.

Hompe, a four-year star for the Tigers’ women’s lacrosse team, was named the IWLCA Scholar-Athletes of the Year, and leaves Princeton as the program’s all-time leader in points (282) and goals (195). She was also a finalist for the prestigious Tewaarton Award this season, and was received First Team All-America, All-Region, and All-Ivy League honors. Hompe established two new Tiger records as a senior, tallying 75 goals and 110 points, and was named the Ivy League Attacker of the Year for her performance.

Gee was selected for the national honor by Connecticut’s High School Coaches Association. He was then selected as the nominee from District I comprised of the New England states and New York. The selection is based on longevity, service to high school athletics, honors, championship years, and winning percentage. This was the second time in the past eight years that Gee has been one of the eight finalists for national coach of the year honors; he was also a finalist in 2009.