On the Tuesday, June 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin look back at last night’s Bridgeport Bluefish win and are joined by former New Canaan standout and current Loyola (Md) Greyhound Peter Swindell.

Coming off a conference title in his freshman year for the Greyhounds, Swindell joins our hosts to talk about his first season playing at the Division 1 level and life as a collegiate athlete. Peter and the Greyhounds played in this season’s NCAA tournament where they fell to eventual national runner up Ohio State University and former New Canaan goalie Tom Carey. Swindell is currently a coach for the 2025 Eclipse club lacrosse team and is on the road with his team currently playing in a tournament in Lake Placid.

Assistant Director Joseph Mixie also joins Frank and Kevin to give us an update on the Bridgeport BlueFish and where they stand as we approach the halfway point of the Atlantic League Professional Baseball season. The Bluefish are currently 4 games back of division leader Somerset and are hoping to catch the Patriots before the break and lock up a postseason bid. The Bluefish were in action last night and fought their way back from an early 2-1 deficit to come away with a 3-2 win over the York Revolution. Mixie was at the Ballpark at Harbor Yard Monday night and helps break down what is working for this team right now.