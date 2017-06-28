Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Wednesday, June 28, episode of Nutmeg Sports our hosts are joined Greenwich High School head football coach John Marinelli to preview next weekend’s annual Grip It & Rip It Passing Tournament. The 2017 Grip It & Rip It Passing Tournament will be held at New Canaan’s Dunning Field on July 7 and 8, featuring 16 teams, seven of which are from the FCIAC.
John Kovach steps on to the set to join Frank and Kevin as the HAN Network gets ready for its coverage of the Grip It & Rip It tournament next weekend. Greenwich head football coach and tournament director John Marinelli joins our hosts via cell phone to break down this year’s tournament field, the FCIAC schools participating and what kind of changes we can expect to see to the tournament this year.
Frank, John, and Kevin stick with football out of the break and turn their attentions to realignment as there are 15 football programs which will be switching classes heading into the 2017 season. Most notably are Class M champion and runner up Hillhouse Academy and St. Joseph. The Academics will be moving up to class L and the Cadets will drop down to class S before next season.