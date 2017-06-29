Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, June 29, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are joined by two former All-American lacrosse players from New Canaan High School. Kyle Smith of the University of Denver and Catherine Granito of the University of Michigan join Nutmeg Sports, via phone call, to talk about their rookie seasons at the division 1 level for NCAA mens and womens lacrosse.

The Pioneers in Smith’s first season made it all the way to the national semifinals, before falling to eventual national champion University of Maryland 9-8.

Granito was a member of the Wolverines up and coming program’s team 4, in their 4th season as a varsity level sport.

Our hosts catch up with the former FCIAC standouts regarding summer work out programs, goals and expectations heading into their sophomore seasons, the differences between high school and college lacrosse, coaching changes, and life outside of the FCIAC.

Next up Frank and Kevin dive into the ongoing debate in Ridgefield regarding a later start time to the academic day and the direct effects on athletics, both practice and games, and the after school scheduling repercussions.

Finally, our hosts breakdown the 2017 All FCIAC selections for boys and girls lacrosse, baseball and softball. Plus highlights from the Little League 12-U District One tournament and Wilton’s 5-4 walk off win vs Stamford American on Tuesday night. Wilton trailed 4-3 entering the final inning before Connor Robertson sent a two run homer to centerfield to win the game.