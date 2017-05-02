Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, Eric Gendron and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, May 2, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman, and Eric Gendron bring you the HAN Network’s week 2 Athlete of the Week winners for the spring season, as well as our week 3 nominees. Complete highlights and analysis of yesterday’s FCIAC baseball contest between Danbury and Stamford. Plus a preview of this afternoon’s coverage of FCIAC boys lacrosse when the Wilton Warriors (7-3, 5-2) travel to Trumbull to take on the St. Joseph Cadets (4-6, 3-3).

First up is the HAN Network’s Athlete of the Week winners and nominees for weeks 2 and 3 of the spring season, brought to you by Danbury Orthopedics/Orthocare Express. The week 2 winners were Blake Newcomer of the Westhill baseball team and Tori Cuscana of the Stamford softball team. The week 3 nominees included, Chad Knight, Ben Fero, John Thrasher, Gareth Gacetta, Tim Herget, Bridget Chiaravalle, Karlie Bucci, Christine Fiore, Janiya Serrano, and Ally Szabo.

Next up Frank, Kevin, and Eric breakdown Stamford baseball’s 3-1 win over the Danbury Hatters on Monday afternoon from Stamford high. Lucas Beldotti pitched a complete game, surrendering only 1 run on way earning the victory. Brad Papp picked up the game-winning RBI single in the 5th, and Matt Wirz added a pair of RBI singles as well. With the win Stamford moves into a tie for the eighth and final playoff spot.

Finally our hosts preview this afternoon’s key FCIAC boys lacrosse matchup between Wilton and St. Joseph. The Cadets are hoping home field advantage will keep them right in the mix of the postseason push, while Wilton needs a win to avoid falling into 7th place in the conference.