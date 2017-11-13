Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, November 13, episode of Nutmeg Sports Kevin Coleman hosts and gets you caught up on everything you need to know from another weekend of football around the FCIAC. Plus our week 8 winners of the HAN Network Athlete of the Week and the week 9 nominees.

Today’s episode starts with Athlete of the Week winners and nominees, congratulations to Veronica O’Rourke of the St. Joseph girls soccer team and Matt Cerminaro of the Fairfield Warde football team the Week 8 winners.

Next up we’ve got highlights and analysis from the HAN Network Game of the Week between Norwalk and Trinity Catholic, and a breakdown of a weekend of blowouts around Fairfield County.

Finally Kevin gets you caught up on the CIAC playoffs, as the fall postseason tournaments hit the semifinals this week.