Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, November 14, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank rejoins Kevin and gets you ready for the state semifinals in girls soccer, field hockey, and girls volleyball. Nine FCIAC schools remain in contention for state titles and will put there seasons on the line this afternoon and tonight.

Boys soccer kicks off the show this afternoon as the 2017 All-FCIAC selections were announced this morning and our hosts breakdown the Norwalk vs Naugatuck semifinal from Monday night. The Bears were the final FCIAC school remaining in the tournament and took the No. 1 overall seed all the way to overtime before falling 1-0.

Plus a preview of the upcoming state games later on today, and Frank and Kevin start to look ahead to Thanksgiving Day and the 2017 Turkey Bowl.