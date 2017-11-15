Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, November 15, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are back in studio and getting you caught up on all of the CIAC championship action.

Our hosts get you caught up on yesterday’s state tournament action, which saw three FCIAC field hockey teams advance to the championship. Plus another St. Joseph volleyball shutout as the Cadets moved on to the Class M girls volleyball championship.

Frank and Kevin also preview today’s state action including three girls soccer semifinal matches and a girls volleyball semifinal in class LL.

Finally we continue to get ready for the 2017 Turkey Bowl as our hosts dive deeper into the match ups we’ll see on Thanksgiving morning.