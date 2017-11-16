Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, November 16, episode of Nutmeg Sports it’s our state championship preview show! Eight FCIAC schools have advanced to the FCIAC championship in three fall sports.

Frank and Kevin get you caught up on all of the CIAC tournament semi final action from Wednesday afternoon. Staples and Ridgefield girls soccer posted big wins to advance to the LL championship game. St. Joseph girls soccer handled H-K 3-0 and made their way to a 2nd championship game this fall.

John Kovach will join our hosts and shares some of his thoughts on the New Canaan Darien Thanksgiving football game, as we continue to get you ready for our coverage of the 2017 Turkey Bowl.