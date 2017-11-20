Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Monday, November 20, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin break down the 2017 fall season state title games. Eight FCIAC schools played for a shot at a Connecticut championship this past weekend in 3 different sports.

The Ridgefield Tigers and St. Joseph Cadets took home titles in the Class LL and L girls soccer tournament. The Greenwich Cardinals and St. Joseph Cadets captured the girls volleyball crown in Class LL and M. Staples won the Class L field hockey championship and Greenwich girls swimming and diving won a third consecutive state open title.

Our hosts also break down the week 9 Fall Athlete of the Week award winners. Congratulations to Ben Seiple of Staples Cross Country and Katherine Russack of Greenwich girls swimming and diving.

Finally, we break down the 2017 All-FCIAC football roster which was announced earlier this morning.