Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, November 21, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin welcome John Kovach to show as the three break down this week’s FCIAC football schedule.

Our hosts breakdown each of these upcoming games and evaluate each team’s season.

Danbury (1-8) @ Ridgefield (6-3)

Wilton (5-4) @ Trinity (2-7)

Harding (2-7) @ Bridgeport Central (2-7)

Norwalk (5-4) @ Brien McMahon (1-8)

Fairfield Ludlowe (1-8) @ Fairfield Warde (4-5)

Stamford (3-6) @ Westhill (6-3)

Trumbull (3-6) @ St. Joseph (8-1)

Greenwich (9-0) @ Staples (6-3)