Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.
On the Monday, November 27, episode of Nutmeg Sports, Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman are back from the holiday weekend and getting ready for the 2017 Connecticut football state championships.
First up, Frank and Kevin look back on Thursday morning’s Turkey Bowl match up between #1 Darien and #10 New Canaan. The Rams defeated the Blue Wave 27-0 ending Darien’s 34 game win streak and preserving their postseason hopes. John Kovach will join our hosts to break down New Canaan’s win over their arch rival.
Next up we look at the other FCIAC rivalry games from Thanksgiving and look forward to the four remaining schools who will play for state championships in three different state classes.