Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, November 29, episode of Nutmeg Sports our hosts breakdown the quarterfinal round of the 2017 CIAC football championships. Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and John Kovach dive into the 16 quarterfinal games from Tuesday night and get you ready for Sunday’s, December 3, semifinal games.

Watch the show below:

Our hosts have highlights and analysis from the HAN Network’s coverage of Class LL’s quarterfinal matchup between No. 1 Greenwich and No. 8 Fairfield Prep.

Plus the gang looks ahead to the semifinal games, which feature four FCIAC schools in three state classes.