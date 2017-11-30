Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Thursday, November 30, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank Granito and Kevin Coleman welcome New Canaan football captain Jake Ciancio to the show to talk about the Rams quarterfinal upset of No. 1 Middletown in class L.

Our hosts talk with the New Canaan captain about the team’s turnaround after losing to Greenwich in week 5 of the season, ending Darien’s 5 game Turkey Bowl win streak, and what the Rams need to do to win a 5th straight state title.

Plus local stories, including an FCIAC football coach stepping down after 20 years, a local major leaguer changing organizations, and a preview of our Winter Sports Tour which will begin next week on Monday, December 4.