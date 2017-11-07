Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Tuesday, November 7, episode of Nutmeg Sports Frank and Kevin are back in studio and getting you caught up on everything from week 9 of the FCIAC football season, this past weekend’s FCIAC championships and the opening rounds of the 2017 CIAC state tournaments.

Our hosts have highlights and analysis from yesterday’s opening round matchup of the LL girls volleyball championships featuring No. 14 Westhill and No. 19 New Canaan. For the 2nd time in as many weeks the Rams rallied from a 2-1 deficit and defeated the Vikings 3-2.

Frank and Kevin also break down some of the top FCIAC postseason performances and get you caught up on all of the action from week 9 in FCIAC football.