Nutmeg Sports, HAN’s Connecticut sport show, airs Monday-Thursday at 2 pm on HAN.Network, hosted by Frank Granito, Kevin Coleman and various HAN sports editors.

On the Wednesday, November 8, episode of Nutmeg Sports our hosts get you caught up on all of Tuesday’s state tournament action and break down the announcement of the 2017 fall season All-FCIAC rosters.

Frank and Kevin have 4 girls soccer LL championship games to get you caught up on from Tuesday afternoon, plus look ahead to Thursday’s match up between No. 8 Darien and No. 9 Shelton which will be seen live on the HAN Network.